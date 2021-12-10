Have this adjustable weight bench shipped to your door for $51 (All-time low, 27% off)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Weight Bench for $51.09 shipped. Typically priced at $70, today’s deal takes 27% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’d like to level up your at-home workout routine, this weight bench is a great way to kick things off. You’ll receive an adjustable bench that is great for dips, crunches, working out with dumbbells, and more. The frame itself is made of steel and up top you’ll find high-density foam that will make it comfortable to use.

Prevent sweat from setting into your bench when grabbing Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes for $8 Prime shipped. You’ll get a total of 225 disinfecting wipes that are distributed throughout three separate containers. Each wipe is touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in just 15 seconds.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll also want to at least check out today’s list of Bowflex offers from $119. Discounts include everything from bikes to treadmills, kettlebells, and more. Buying something today can leave you with up to $700 in savings, making this an excellent time to strike.

Songmics Weight Bench features:

Create a Gym in Your Home: You don’t have to go to a gym club to get workout results! Equip your home with this weight bench and make the same progress. Dumbbell bench press, crunches, bench dips, and more. Get ready to burn calories!

With You in Mind: The stick steel frame, paired with a high-density foam padded seat back, and headrest, balanced by adjustable feet on the base for uneven floors, offers high strength, comfort, and stability needed for your daily training

