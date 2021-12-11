Cuddly toys from $3.50 at Amazon with dinosaur plush, Pusheenicorn, and more on sale

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering a selection of cute and cuddly toys priced from $3.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the Wild Republic Brachiosaurus Plush for $7.99. Down from its normal going rate of $10, today’s deal saves 20% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in years. This large plush toy measures around 10 inches from the tip of the tail to the tip of the nose, making it a massive friend for your young one. The surface is washable as well in case of spills and more, and the team even went into great detail when making this Brachiosaurus. Not a dinosaur fan? Keep reading for several other cuddly toy deals that are available right now.

More cute and cuddly toy deals.

After picking up some new plush toys for your kids, be sure to check out the deals we found on family matching PJs earlier today. Pricing starts at $10.50 and there are options for babies, kids, toddlers, women, and men available here so be sure to give that a look to make your family Christmas photos coordinate.

More on the Wild Republic Brachiosaurus Plush:

With a long neck, there is no other dino that fits the bill better than the Brachiosaurus stuffed animal

This plush toy measures about 10 inches from tip of the tail, to the tip of the nose

The Brachiosaurus stuffed animal is surface washable due to the high quality of the materials it is made of

