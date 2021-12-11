Govee’s Smart RGB Floor Lamp falls to $61.50 (Reg. $90), much more from $15.50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its new Smart LED Floor Lamp for $61.49 shipped once the on-page $15 off coupon has been clipped. That’s over $28 off the typical rate of this new release and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Add up to 2,000 lumens of colorful illumination to your space with Govee’s recently-released Smart LED Floor Lamp. Brightness, power, and color can be controlled remotely using Govee Home app, Alexa, and Assistant. With a 50,000-hour lifespan, this lamp can be used for three hours each day and still last around 45 years. This offering will undoubtedly sprinkle a bit of fun into the holiday season and beyond with the ability to reproduce more than 16 million color variations. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find more Govee deals priced from $15.50.

More Govee deals:

If a basic string light kit will do the trick, be sure to peek at this outdoor-ready 25-foot st at under $12 Prime shipped. At such an affordable price, now is a great time to grab these as a gift or for your own personal use at home.

Govee Smart LED Floor Lamp features:

Smart Control: Activate your standing lamp with the sound of your voice. Free your hands with dual voice control on the Govee Home App or Alexa Voice Assistant. Use Smart Voice Control or touch the button on the modern floor light directly to turn your lights on and off.

Super Bright Lighting: Up to 2000 Lumen super bright floor light is enough to illuminate the entire room. The long life and low energy consumption of the floor lamp can last more than 50,000 hours without burning or overheating. Its head easily pivots and shines light in any direction that you need it.

