It’s hard to beat this standing-height dual monitor mount at $15 Prime shipped (55% off)

Dream Fit 2020 (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor Standing Desk Mount for $15 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Generally sold for $33, today’s offer takes a total of 55% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Usher a clean and sophisticated look into your office with this dual monitor mount. It is headlined by a tall pole that makes it a great choice for standing desk setups. Each arm is sturdy enough to uphold a 22-pound display with the ability to extend, retract, tilt, and more. Owners will also be able to swivel screens into portrait or landscape mode, making it very easy to find the most productive option for the task at hand. Both C-clamp and grommet attachments are included, allowing you to pick the optimal solution for your setup.

Pair your purchase with Nulaxy’s Adjustable Laptop Stand at $10 Prime shipped. It will work with MacBooks, Chromebooks, PC laptops, and more. Aluminum alloy is the primary material used, allowing it to support up to 22 pounds of weight. A fully-adjustable design allows you to raise your laptop’s height by anywhere from 3.2 to 5.1 inches.

Easily power everything at your desk when you cash in on iClever’s 12-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector at $14 Prime shipped. We spotted this offer yesterday and unsurprisingly this affordable price ushers in a new all-time low. For even more deals like you found here, swing by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Standing Desk Mount features:

For 13″ To 27″ Screens – Extra tall dual monitor mount fitting two screens 13” to 27” in size and 22 lbs in weight each with 75x75mm or 100x100mm backside mounting holes.

Extra Tall Pole – The 32″ dual monitor mount pole allows you to adjust the monitors between sitting and standing positions. Mounts to desks with heavy duty C-clamp or optional grommet mount.

