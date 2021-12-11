[Update: Day 11] Count down to the holidays with LEGO’s 2021 Advent Calendars

A tradition of the holiday season here around 9to5Toys, each December we dive into what the latest LEGO Advent Calendars have in store. And for 2021, there’s so much to be excited about. With 24 days of different creations on tap, we’ll be taking a day-by-day look to highlight all of the miniature creations, minifigures, and other builds in the countdown to the end of the month. This year, we’re taking a look at what the LEGO Star Wars and City sets have to offer in particular, as well as the all-new Marvel version. So whether you’re following along at home or just checking out the builds to get in on the festivities, be sure to head below the fold to see how the 2021 LEGO Advent Calendars stack up.

LEGO Advent Calendars 2021 — Day 11:

Star Wars — X-Wing

We’ve reached Day 11 of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendars, with today’s miniature gift assembling another staple of the countdowns. We typically see one of these every year, and 2021 is no different. Assembling a miniature X-Wing, today’s build stacks up to 26 pieces. That makes it one of the more complex inclusions so far, as well.

Almost identical to the one we got last year, the LEGO Group is clearly implementing a “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” strategy once again. Even so, these are always fun little builds and being able to close and open the S-foils is a nice touch.







Marvel — Thanos

Over on the Marvel side of things, Day 11 of the LEGO Advent Calendar certainly does not disappoint. Giving builders another minifigure, today has you unbox Thanos in all his Titany glory. Well, sort of.

Instead of the usual BigFig we see for the character, we’re just getting the smaller minifig release. He comes with a scaled down version of the Infinity Gauntlet, as well as a lump of coal. Which is pretty perfect because if erasing half of the universe’s popular doesn’t put you on the Naughty List, I don’t know what would.

City — Helicopter

And to round out all of the Day 11 action, the LEGO City Advent Calendar assembles a little helicopter. Modeled to be more of a toy than a scaled down version of the real thing, this definitely seems like a gift that’s waiting to be wrapped up.

It’s a neat little build and certainly my favorite of the vehicles so far. But there’s nothing that’s all too eye-catching about it. Hopefully some more festive creations arrive heading into Day 12 and beyond.

Day 10:

Star Wars — Tusken Raider Ballista

If giving our friendly Tusken Raider minifigure from earlier in the week a gaffi stick and some Tatooine terrain wasn’t enough, Day 10 of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar is returning with yet another fitting build. Assembling the second turret kind of weapon from the countdown so far, we have a miniature version of the ballista from the season two opener of The Mandalorian.

Already making a much larger brick-built appearance earlier in the year, the Tusken Raider Ballista is now seeing a much smaller version. And in place of the harpoon meant to capture the Krayt Dragon, you’ll find some 1×1 white studs to simulate snowballs. So while this might not end up being one of the best builds from the Advent Calendar, it’s hard to beat merging something from the Star Wars universe with some winter festivities.







Marvel — Spider-Man Drone

Continuing to give our friendly neighborhood web-slinger some love, Day 10 of the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar assembles a brick-built version of the Spider-Man drones from Far From Home. This build isn’t all too complicated, but packs a fitting red and blue color scheme. I wouldn’t say that I am overly impressed with the inclusion today, but it will certainly give younger builders some playability.

City — Hospital

And to wrap up yet another day in the LEGO Advent Calendar coverage, the City side of things delivers a brick-built hospital. This one stacks up to the same miniature facade we’ve seen in previous installments so far, and has a pretty straightforward design. While we’ve been left guessing what some of the builds earlier in the countdown were, it’s not hard to see just what the LEGO Group was going for on Day 10.

Day 9:

Star Wars — Tatooine Terrain

Giving the Tusken Raider from yesterday some love, Day 9 of the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar assembles some terrain from Tatooine. The build leaves a lot up to the imagination, but seems like it would be right at home as part of the Trouble on Tatooine set from earlier in the year. The 9-piece section of rock and sand is about what we’ve come to expect from Advent Calendars and has a little clip to mount in a weapon.

Speaking of, today’s inclusion also assembles a gaffi stick for the Tusken Raider to hold, so at least he’ll be armed and ready to go head to head with the Stromtrooper from earlier on in the countdown. It may not be the most festive set by any means, but still a nice little inclusion.







Marvel — Presents

Following up yesterday’s Gift Wrap Station, today’s build for the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar is delivering some actual presents. Specifically, you’re looking at a brick-built version of the Proof that Tony Stark has a heart display from Iron Man 1, which gets the job done with only four pieces. Then there’s an actual wrapped gift, which has a fitting bow-like trinket on top. All in all, it’s hard to beat builds like Day 9’s here with both Marvel theming and some festive cues, too.

City — Monster Truck

And for Day 9 of the LEGO City Advent Calendar, we have a miniature Monster Truck build. This one isn’t all too in-depth or detailed, but certainly accomplishes what the build sets out to deliver. It would have gone a long ways to include some rubber tires for the wheels, but with what today’s inclusion was working with, I think a solid inclusion nonetheless. And as far as vehicles go, this is the best one yet on the City side of things.

Day 8:

Star Wars — Tusken Raider

Just over a week into the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar, and we’re now getting the second minifigure! Assembling one of the characters that are featured quite heavily in the second season opener of The Mandalorian, today has you piece together a Tusken Raider.

The build is nothing unique to this set, with the same head, torso, and leg printing we’ve seen countless times over the past few years. Even so, it’s always nice to have another one of these Tatooine inhabitants in your collection, especially if you’re looking to add some extra play features to the Trouble on Tatooine set from earlier in the year. All things considered, not a bad inclusion by any means.







Marvel — Gift Wrapping Station

Continuing with assembling various stations in the Hall of Armor, we now how have quite the crucial element of any setup — a gift wrapping station. Sporting a similar build as we saw from the wreath earlier in the month, this one will integrate with the greater Hall of Armor LEGO sets and features some novel inclusions otherwise. There’s a wrapping paper dispenser as well as a pair of scissors on top that will hopefully pair quite nicely with some presents later on in the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar.

City — Christmas Tree

It wouldn’t be a holiday countdown without a Christmas Tree, and Day 8 of the LEGO City Advent Calendar is delivering just that. Making for the first festive build from the set, this 19-piece creation assemble a snow-covered tree complete with a gem star on top. It enters right at minifigure-scale, which makes this one a great way to spruce up your LEGO City setup with some holiday cheer. Even if the design is pretty simple, this is easily my favorite build from the calendar so far.

Day 7:

Star Wars — Landspeeder

The day every LEGO Star Wars fans was dreading is finally here. If the rumor of next year’s UCS model wasn’t already enough to send builders into a frenzy, today’s inclusion in the Advent Calendar will surely be the tipping point. For Day 7, the LEGO Group has included a miniature version of a Landspeeder.

In all seriousness though, today’s build is actually pretty nice. The biggest thing is that the model mixes things up from the usual tan design we’ve come to expect from the vehicle, opting for a light blue coat of paint that’s quite eye-catching.







Marvel — Spider-Man

After seeing a festive Iron Man on Day 1, the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar hasn’t been the most eye-catching in the past week. That changes today with the inclusion of the set’s second exclusive minifigure. Assembling Spider-Man decked out in apparel inspired by Homecoming, this figure is definitely one of the highlights — and we still have 17 days left to go!

Alongside a yellow vest with some Spider-Man markings, Peter Parker includes a cup and a churro to round out today’s inclusion.

City — Big Betty

Giving us the second minifigure from the City Advent Calendar, Day 7 here is assembling yet another named character from LEGO City Adventures. This time around, its Big Better, a cartoony criminal who comes with what is likely a stolen gem. And to go toe-to-toe against the police officer from earlier in the week, she sports some ice skates and a hockey stick.

Day 6:

Star Wars — Imperial Armored Marauder

Kicking things off for Day 6, the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar is including quite the notable miniature model. Stacking up to be one of the detailed creations from the set so far, this Imperial Armored Marauder is giving builders a chance to build a smaller version of the vehicle from The Mandalorian. While we saw a playscale version released earlier this year, this is a fun little inclusion for the holiday countdown. It may not be festive, but hard to beat in my book!







Marvel — Hall of Armor Table

As for what Marvel is delivering come Day 6, today’s Advent Calendar build keeps up with the theme of decking out Iron Man’s Hall of Armor with some new gear. While not all too festive, the minifigure-scale build gives your characters a table to hang out around complete with a burger and cup. Considering Tony Stark was a a big fan of cheeseburgers, it’s no surprise to see that element of the build included here.

Still, I can’t wait to start seeing some more enjoyable builds later on in the countdown. So hopefully there’s still plenty of festive inclusions to be had from the Marvel Advent Calendar.

City — Police Car

Following yesterday’s first minifigure of the LEGO City Advent Calendar, we have a fitting build for the police officer. Day 6 here assembles a miniature cop car, utilizing 13 pieces to pull off the design. It also keeps up the pattern we saw previously of including a minifigure accessory clipped to the back, with the police car including a pair of handcuffs to use. Let’s just hope today is the final inclusion that centered around cops, as I’d love to get some more festive releases in the coming days instead.

Day 5:

Star Wars — Targets

Well, the notable builds couldn’t last forever. Each year, we await the entry in the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar that isn’t all too eye-catching. And Day 5 is finally delivering that, for better or worse. Assembling two different targets, these simple builds let you use the E-Web from yesterday to practice launching the stud shooter. Let’s just hope that tomorrow’s inclusion is a bit more fun to assemble and fits better with the holiday theming.







Marvel — Grill

Continuing the disappointment from the Star Wars side of the LEGO Advent Calendars, the Marvel kit is assembling a grill. That’s right, just a miniature grill. I suppose this one fits in with the decking out your Avengers Compound with some gear, be it the wreath from Day 3 or today’s appliance. It’s not the best creation, but is a nifty build all things considered.

City — Sam Grizzled

And marking the very first minifigure from the City side of things, Day 5 is giving us Sam Grizzled. This named character from LEGO City Adventures isn’t exclusive to the set, and comes complete with a hockey stick and puck.

Day 4:

Star Wars — E-Web Heavy Repeating Blaster

In what seems to be a staple of every LEGO Advent Calendar, this year we’re getting yet another E-Web Heavy Repeating Blaster for Day 4. This one is on the more intricate side compared to previous models, and gets the job done for recreating the weapon that’s made appearances throughout the Star Wars canon. I do like that this one trades in the usual transparent studs for some white ones to simulate snowballs, which fits in much more with the rest of the kit’s festive theming.







Marvel — Black Widow

Giving us the second minifigure from the Marvel LEGO Advent Calendar, Day 4 is assembling Black Widow! While not unique to this set, the secret agent Avenger hasn’t been the most common in Marvel sets as of late, so this is quite a nice inclusion for anyone who hasn’t brought this figure to their collections already.

Not to mention, she comes with her signature electroshock batons as well as a marshmallow stuck to one of them. So extra points for the festive inclusion!

City — Ambulance

And to wrap up Day 4 of the LEGO Advent Calendars, the City side of things is assembling a miniature ambulance. Marking the second vehicle from the set so far, this one is on the smaller side compared to Day 1’s trolley. There’s still some nice details that make it quite apparent that this is in fact a medial vehicle. If the red and white color scheme wasn’t enough, there’s a little bandage element clipped to the back to really drive home just what this build is supposed to be.

Day 3:

Star Wars — Stormtrooper

Entering as the miniature gift for Day 3 in the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar, we have received the first minifigure. And it’s a Stormtrooper! While not all too festive for the holiday season, it’s always hard to beat getting another one of these troopers to your collection. In this case, you’re looking at the newest version of the Imperial army builder, with the dual-molded helmet and leg printing.







Marvel — Hall of Armor Wreath

Serving as something of a miniature expansion to 2019’s Iron Man Hall of Armor, today’s build assembles a single section complete with a festive wreath. It’s really lovely to see something like this included in the Marvel Advent Calendar, and a great way to continue building out one of the cooler LEGO playsets in recent memory. Oh and the holiday focus is also quite appreciated, too!

City — North Poll Decor

Finally! A festive creation. It only took three days, but the LEGO City Advent Calendar for 2021 has finally given us something wintery to build. For today, you’re looking at a minifigure-scale rendition of a snow-covered street lamp and sign. I’m willing to bet this is supposed to bring some North Pole vibes to your LEGO City setup, and it accomplishes that pretty well.

Day 2:

Star Wars — Riot Mar’s Starfighter

We’re now onto Day 2, and the LEGO Group is giving Star Wars fans quite the obscure build for its latest Advent Calendar creation. This time around, there is a pretty neat miniature build of Riot Mar’s Starfighter. If you’re asking yourself who that even is, this bounty hunter quickly appeared in chapter 5 of The Mandalorian, as yet another outlaw hoping to cash-in on apprehending the asset.

Even if it isn’t the most recognized starfighter in the Star Wars universe, the build has quite the novel design to it and certainly stands out in a sea of the usual suspects we see. Plus, it pairs pairs well with the Razor Crest from yesterday for some small-scale space dogfighting action. So consider me impressed by yet another build.







Marvel — Iron Man Pulse Blasts

As for what we’re assembling on the LEGO Marvel front today, there really isn’t much building to be done. In what is more of an upgrade to yesterday’s inclusion, Day 2 features a series of LEGO energy blast pieces. The assortment is what we’re used to seeing from larger sets that include the added play features of being able to make it look like various characters are using some kind of attack, and today’s inclusion let you do just that with Iron Man. Not the best day we’ve seen in an Advent Calendar, but I’m sure younger builders will get a kick out of having these pieces in their arsenal.

City — Car Wash

Wrapping things up for Day 2, on the City side of the LEGO Advent Calendars we have… a Car Wash! The miniature build leaves quite a bit up to the imagination, which I suppose is a perk after all, but it took me a second to actually figure out what this one was supposed to be. Yesterday’s bus/trolley fits right inside of it, so there’s some play features there. But ultimately, there’s not too much to write home about this one. Hoping things start picking up.

Day 1:

Star Wars — Razor Crest

Kicking off a whole new year of festive creations, the Star Wars side of the LEGO Advent Calendars is starting out quite strong. For Day 1, we’re looking at one of the more popular vehicles from a galaxy far, far away as of late — the Razor Crest. Fitting for the theming around The Mandalorian, this miniature model gives fans another chance to assemble the starfighter. Albeit in a much smaller package than last year’s playscale model.

All 25 of the utilized pieces here are put to good work in order to deliver a nifty little recreation of the vehicle. It might not be festively-themed, but consider this quite a nice start to this year’s holiday countdown.







Marvel — Holiday Sweater Iron Man

Keeping up with the great start, the LEGO Marvel Advent Calendar starts off Day 1 with what will likely be the set’s best inclusion. Marking an all-new version of Tony Stark, the holiday sweater-clad Avenger rocks an Arc Reactor-themed knit print on the torso alongside his Iron Man helmet. The details on the actual design are quite nicely done and the execution delivers about all you could ask for from a festive set.

City — Trolley

As for the City side of things, the latest 2021 LEGO Advent Calendar isn’t quite keeping up. The 15-piece build assembles what I can only imagine is a bus, but calling it a trolley seems a bit more festive. So we’ll go with that! It’s quite the simple build, but is effective as recreating some vehicle. I guess you can use your imagination to bring this one to life how you see fit.

Give Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans a delightful surprise every day in the run-up to Christmas with the 2021 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75307). Behind each of the 24 doors is a LEGO minifigure, LEGO figure, buildable vehicle, weapon or accessory, all inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2.

