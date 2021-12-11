Match the whole family this Christmas with coordinating PJs from $10.50, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Just Love Fashion (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of holiday PJs and apparel priced from $10.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite is the #followme Matching Christmas Pajamas for Family and Couples with the Men’s XL going for $20.99. For comparison, it normally goes for $30 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to take a family Christmas photo with everyone in matching festive PJs this is a great set to get. All sizes are available, ranging from newborn to toddler, kid’s, women’s, and men’s. There’s quite a few other PJs on sale too, so head below for more ways to save.

More PJ deals:

Don’t forget that Disney’s official holiday event is now live. Pricing starts at $10 and you’ll find Throw blankets, pajamas, collectibles, and more available here. Of course, our fashion guide is another must-see page for all the different ways you can save on clothing and other must-haves this season.

More on the #followme Matching Christmas PJs:

  • FESTIVE FUN: Brighten up the holidays in these family matching Christmas pajamas. You’ll love the colorful Christmas lights print that lends a festive flair to any setting. Rock them during New Year’s, when taking holiday photos, lounging as a family, or as couples’ Christmas pajamas.
  • ALL SIZES: No one has been left out of the matching fun. These Christmas jammies are available in newborn, toddler, kid’s, women’s and men’s sizes. The newborn and toddler Pjs come as one-piece footed blanket sleepers while the rest are 2-piece jammies with striped cozy socks.
  • COMFY GOODNESS: Whether you’re sleeping or lounging, these Xmas pajamas treat you to snuggle-worthy comfort all through. We’ve used flannel made using 100% polyester to make the Christmas pajamas for kids and adults extra-soft and comfortably warm.

