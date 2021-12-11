This aluminum laptop stand rotates 360 degrees and just fell to $50 shipped (Reg. $60+)

Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% lifetime postive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 360-degree Rotating Laptop Stand for $49.99 shipped. Typically priced at $60 or higher, today’s deal takes at least $10 off and is match for the best offer we have tracked since August. With room for up to 16-inch laptops, this sturdy stand is able to uphold every Apple MacBook in addition to a wide range of PCs, Chromebooks, and more. Adopting it can lead to improved ergonomics and even a better layout for multi-monitor setups. One of its headlining features is a rotatable base that allows you to easily swivel your laptop in any direction. Since this unit is comprised of aluminum, it’s bound to give your space a more high-end look and feel. Silicone padding on upper and lower surfaces ensure that neither your desk or laptop will be scratched.

While you’re at it, be sure to also consider giving your headphones a sleek place to rest with UGREEN’s aluminum stand at $13 Prime shipped once the on-page coupon has been clipped. This stylish offering is ready to dress up the look of headphones at your desk. It boasts an aluminum build with a polished finish that’s bound to give your setup a more premium look and feel. The stand itself is quite minimal, allowing you to show off your preferred pair of iconic headphones.

And if you’re on the hunt for a way to uplift a couple of displays, it’s hard to beat the deal we spotted earlier on this dual monitor mount at $15 Prime shipped. Not only does this offer take 55% off, it also ushers in a new all-time low. This is only one of many other deals you can currently find in our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides.

OMOTON 360-degree Rotating Laptop Stand features:

ROTATABLE & ERGONOMIC: Featuring a 360° rotatable axis connecting with the base, this laptop stand allows you to swivel your laptop to any angle. It elevates your laptop to your eye level to fix your posture and reduce your neck and back stiffness.

FOLDABLE & PORTABLE: This adjustable laptop holder is designed to be used anywhere. Just folding this laptop stand for desk, then you can carry it to coffee shops, your office, or wherever you go.

