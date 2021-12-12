Brew the perfect espresso with De’Longhi’s La Specialista Arte machine at $140 off, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is now offering the De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine for $559.95 shipped. Typically fetching $700, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $140 off while marking only the second notable discount to date. Delivering quite the notable upgrade to your at-home coffee bar, this espresso machine from De’Longhi arrives with a stainless steel build alongside plenty of notable features. Its built-in grinder has eight different settings for getting the most out of your beans, as well as various temperature settings, a LatteArt steam want, and detachable dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

If your at-home coffee setup can get away without something quite as comprehensive, going with this more affordable De’Longhi Espresso Machine is a great way to save. Currently selling for $300, this model sports much of the same stainless steel design, just without the added grinding capabilities or steam wand. But if you aren’t going for as professional of a setup, it’s hard to beat for the price.

But lets sale that iced coffee is more your thing. Well, we have you covered there, too! Right now, HyperChiller’s beverage cooler helps you kickstart the day with a chilled drink in under 60 seconds. Currently on sale for $18, this offer is down from the usual $25 price tag to mark quite the notable addition to your kitchen.

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine features:

Explore the art of espresso made right, effortlessly, with the refined features of La Specialista Arte from De’Longhi. Created for the hands-on home barista, this compact and stylishly designed machine empowers you to craft custom espresso drinks with ease and precision. From start to finish, unlock all the aromatic flavors of the beans for results that perfectly match your palette.

