Gift a pair of Ray-Ban or Oakley sunglasses with today’s up to 50% off Gold Box sale

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of popular Ray-Ban and Oakley eyewear. Shipping is free across the board. Delivering a collection of the best prices of the holiday season, you’re looking at a wide range of styles including everything from more affordable sunglasses starting at $38.50 all the way up to more premium styles in the $150 price range. With styles for everyone too, this is your chance to accessorize someone on your holiday gift list with a new pair of shades or glasses. Head below for all of our top picks.

Notable eyewear Amazon Gold Box deals:

More on the Ray-Ban Chromance Mirrored Sunglasses:

RB8318CH Chromance Mirrored Rectangular Sunglasses feature a lightweight metal frame and Chromance mirrored rectangular lenses. The Men’s RB8318CH Chromance Mirrored Rectangular Sunglasses feature a new, innovative six-layer anti-reflection lens treatment that eliminates reflections and glare, while maximizing contrast to provide more vivid texture and contour. . To protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, these sunglasses include lenses that are coated with 100% UV protection.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

