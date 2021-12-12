Roborock’s popular smart robotic vacuums now up to 28% off starting at $180

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Roborock’s official Amazon storefront is taking up to 28% off a collection of its popular robotic vacuums starting at $179.99 shipped. Our top pick amongst the entire sale is the Roborock S7 Vacuum and Mop for $499.99. Normally fetching $650, you’re looking at the second-best price yet of $150 off while coming within $45 of the all-time low. Roborock’s recent S7 robotic vacuum delivers laser-guided navigation and 180-minute runtime to automatically handle the chores. Its 2500Pa suction system will not only be be able to clean hardwood floors and carpet alike but is also a notable upgrade of its previous-generation models. And with Alexa integration allowing you to kickstart a sweeping sessions without having to lift a finger. Head below for more.

If the lead deal is a bit too high-end of an autonomous cleaning solution for your setup, be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here. There’s much of the same up to 28% in savings as outlined above, delivering some of the best discounts yet across a wide range of Roborock offerings. Plus, prices start at $180 for those who want a more entry-level solution.

A great way to tidy up the countertop, this weekend is also still seeing a notable price cut on the 8-quart Instant Pot Multi-Cooker. Matching the doorbuster price cut we saw back on Black Friday, you can bring home the versatile appliance at $59 right now.

Roborock S7 Vacuum and Mop features:

Sonic Mopping Technology. Roborock S7 robot vacuum mops with the power of sound, scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute. Fed by a 300 ml electronic water tank, stains from coffee to mud and more can be cleaned deeply and effectively. Intelligent Mop Lifting. S7’s VibraRise mop lifts when a carpet is detected, so you can mop hard floors and vacuum carpets in a single clean. It also raises when cleaning is finished to avoid spreading dirt, and when docked so you can say goodbye to ugly plastic mats and dirty streaks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!