Acer’s 27-inch 1440p 144Hz gaming monitor upgrades your setup for $260 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Acer 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $259.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of up to $340 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This monitor is the perfect upgrade to a budget-focused battlestation. It delivers a 1440p resolution to your desk, which is what I prefer for gaming. It offers a balance of high-quality graphics without being too taxing on your system. In fact, my RTX 3060 easily runs Forza Horizon 5 at over 100FPS when set to 1440p ultra graphics with ray tracing enabled. The 144Hz refresh rate also future-proofs you for when higher-end cards are more readily available, too. Inputs include a DVI-D port as well as HDMI and DisplayPort for a wide variety of connectivity options. Head below for more.

Of course, the Dell 24-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor is perfect for more budget-focused desk setups. Sure, it’s 1080p and not 1440p, and you’ll find a slightly smaller 24-inch display here, but in the end, it still offers a 144Hz refresh rate for your desk. Coming in at $168 on Amazon, it’s over $90 below what you’d pay for the Acer monitor above while still getting a solid upgrade from your aging 60Hz monitor.

Speaking of high-end gaming, our dedicated guide is the best place to find all the ways you can save for your setup. Ranging from HDMI capture cards for $70 to 1080p60 webcams at $130, we place all of the deals that we find from around the web on a single page making it easy to both browse and save.

More on the Acer 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor:

Acer XG 27″ monitor features WQHD resolution (2560 x 1440) presenting stunning, high quality images with excellent detail that not only enhances users’ working efficiency, but creates outstanding visual enjoyment.

With AMD Free Sync, the game’s frame rate is determined by your graphics card, not the fixed refresh rate of the monitor, which eliminates screen tearing and delivers very smooth gaming experiences.

A fast response time of 1ms enhances the in-game experience. No matter how fast-moving the action is, transitions are rendered smoothly without the annoying effects of smearing or ghosting.

