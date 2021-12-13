Amazon takes up to 60% off Anne Klein Watches and accessories from $26 shipped

Today only as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Anne Klein watches with deals from $26 shipped. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Bangle Watch and Bracelet Set that’s currently marked down from $37.59 shipped. This set would be perfect for holiday gifting and it’s timeless to wear for years to come. It’s available in two color options and comes with three bracelets as well as a classic watch. The bracelet style of watch is also very on-trend for this season and the pieces can be styled together or separate. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Even more deals include:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas End of Year Sale that’s offering up to 40% off select styles of shoes, apparel, and more.

Anne Klein Bangle Set features:

Slightly domed mineral crystal; mother-of-pearl dial with rose gold-tone hands and markers; rose gold-tone bangle with adjustable end links; jewelry clasp and 1 extender

Set includes a rose gold-tone chain bracelet a bangle with ivory enamel inlay and a bangle accented with 36 clear premium crystals; all bracelets use jewelry clasp closure with 1 extender

Japanese-quartz Movement

