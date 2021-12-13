AVerMedia’s Live Gamer Mini brings 1080p60 capture to your stream at $70 (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini HDMI 1080p60 USB Capture Card for $69.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $80 up to $100, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to capture up to 1080p 60FPS, this HDMI to USB adapter makes it easy to stream your console gameplay to Twitch or YouTube. There’s a zero-lag pass-through HDMI port as well which means you can still view your console or PC on a monitor even while capturing. You’ll also find a native H.264 hardware encoder present here to help take some of the load off your processor when streaming. Head below for more.

This is basically one of the most budget-friendly HDMI capture cards from name brands. Sure, Amazon has quite a few alternatives at lower cost, but they’re often from brands that we’ve never heard of and can’t vouch for the quality available.

For a higher-quality capture, consider picking up the Elgato Cam Link 4K while it’s on sale for $100 from its normal $110 or more going rate. In addition to that, earlier this morning we found a slew of high-quality webcams discounted from $130, including both 1080p60 and 4K options.

AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini HDMI Capture Card:

Full HD 1080P video Recording: stream and record all your content in full HD at 60 FPS.

Zero-lag pass-through video: enjoy playing uncompressed video straight on the PC monitor with No latency.

Plug-and-play functionality: offers convenience, Just plug it to your PC, and it’s ready to record and stream.

H.264 hardware encoder: with hardware encoding, this device takes load without putting any load on to your CPU.

