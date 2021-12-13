Blue’s Yeti Blackout USB Mic hits one of the best prices of 2021 at $85 (Reg. $130), more from $37

GameStop is now offering the Blue Microphones Yeti Blackout USB Mic for $84.99 shipped. Be sure to select the “New” option directly under the price on the listing page. Regularly $130 and currently on sale for $100 at Amazon where we have never seen it drop below $85 in the blackout colorway, today’s offer is one of the best prices of the year and the lowest total we can find. A custom, three-capsule array with four pickup patterns support a wide variety of recording situations, from group discussions to intimate vocals and podcasting. On-board controls for muting, headphone volume, and mic gain are joined by the built-in tripod stand and Blue VO!CE software that allows you to “craft the perfect broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples.” Rated 4+ stars at GameStop and be sure to head below for more USB microphone deals from $37.

There are also still some amazing hangover Black Friday USB microphone deals to check out in the list below. Some of which are now even a couple bucks lower:

Be sure to check out our hands-on video review of the Beyerdynamic Pro X Series that brings pro audio hardware to creators. And if you’re looking to kit out your home studio this holiday season, we just launched our 2021 edition of the best MIDI keyboards and controllers for Mac, iPhone, and iPad (most of them work with PC as well) over on 9to5Mac. My gift guide for musicians is a great resource here as well.

More on the Blue Microphones Yeti Blackout USB Mic:

Custom Three-Capsule Array: Produces clear, powerful, broadcast-quality sound for YouTube, game streaming, podcasting, Zoom calls and music.

Blue VO!CE Software: Craft the perfect broadcast vocal sound and entertain your audience with enhanced effects, advanced modulation and HD audio samples. Advanced Blue VO!CE is compatible with Yeti, Yeti Nano and Yeti X. To access Blue VO!CE, please download Logitech’s free G HUB software.

Four Pickup Patterns: Flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns allow you to record in ways that would normally require multiple mics.

