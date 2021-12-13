Upgrade to a pull-down kitchen faucet ahead of the holidays at $40 shipped (Reg. $50+)

Forious (97% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet for $39.99 shipped. Typically priced at $50 or higher, today’s deal takes a minimum of $10 off and is a match for the best price we have tracked since June. If your kitchen is feeling a bit dated these days, this deal could save the day. It’s ready to bring an industrial look into your space that’s also able to simplify your dishwashing tasks thanks to a pull-down design. It’s comprised of eco-friendly stainless steel and features a brushed nickel finish.

If you would like to get in the habit of washing your dishes right away, Scotch-Brite’s Non-Scratch Dishwand can help get you there. I use a similar model and never have to deal with opening a stinky dishwasher or needing to unload a large backlog of dishes. Grabbing one for your kitchen will only set you back $3 Prime shipped, and best of all, refills are readily available whenever you need to restock.

Speaking of water, did you see that Brita’s Black Friday deals are from $17? Amazon shoppers can score pitchers and filtered bottles at up to 39% off. For even more deals that will come in handy around the house, be sure to swing by our home goods guide.

FORIOUS Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet features:

  • Who We Are: We develop kitchen faucet that you can rely on, and we understand that functionality and dependability are achievable without drastically higher prices. 
  • We Care About Your Health: Eco-friendly SUS 304 stainless steel pull out kitchen faucets, complied with lead-free regulation, put your family’s health first. 

