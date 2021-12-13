Holiday Mac and iOS app deals: Bad North, Kingdom New Lands, Traffix, Townscaper, more

Our run up to the holidays has officially begun with big-time deals coming across every product category for your last chance to get them under the tree, and today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Those include Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac, the latest model M1 Mac mini, and AirTag stocking stuffers at just $25. As for the apps, we have solid deals on Bad North: Jotunn Edition, Kingdom: New Lands, Traffix: City Rush, Townscaper, Railways!, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best holiday Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Walker: Pedometer & Activity: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Deluxe Moon Pro • App & Widget: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Traffix: City Rush: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Street Kart Racing – No Limit: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Townscaper: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dandara Trials of Fear: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Railways!: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Photo Widget – Picture Widgets: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epica 2 Pro – monster camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 7 Minute TV Workout: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Catan Classic: $1 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Catan Classic HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Child Lebensborn: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BFT – Bear Focus Timer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Forecast Now+ $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: NeuralCam Night Mode & AI Cam: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

More on Bad North Jotunn Edition:

Your home is under attack. The king is dead at the hands of Viking invaders. Hope is a distant glimmer in the fog, fading fast with every passing moment. As you rise to take your father’s place as ruler, it will fall to you to stage your defenses. But make no mistake – this is no fight for victory, but a desperate grasp for survival.

