Cook the holiday meals in some cast iron skillets from $12 (Up to 35% off) + pizza pans, more

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 35% off cast iron Cuisinel skillets and pot racks. You can now score the 10-inch Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet for $16 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly closer to $25, this is more than 35% off the going rate, a new Amazon 2021 low, and the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, the comparable Amazon Basics model sells for $20 right now. A particularly affordable way to introduce some cast iron cookware to your arsenal, this one is great for everything from frying and baking to grilling, broiling, and more as one of the more popular options in the price range. It also ships with a lifetime warranty, much like the rest of today’s Cuisinsel cast iron deals below.

If you think you can get away with a smaller 8-inch Cuisinel option, today’s sale has you covered at $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $17, this is another Amazon 2021 low and a perfect option for either your kitchen or someone else’s as a gift. The same specs and included silicone handle holder are included here as well.

Browse through the rest of the Cuisinel event for even more options including pizza pans, griddles, extra lids, pot holders, and more from $13 Prime shipped.

Need a new Brita? If it’s time for a refresh most of Amazon’s Black Friday pricing has returned on both the water pitchers and the filtered metal bottles with deals starting from $17 and offers up to 39% off right here. Hit up our home goods deal hub for more.

More on the Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillets:

PRECISION HEAT DISTRIBUTION – This cast iron skillet has a smooth finish to help provide even heat distribution for improved cooking and frying, even on grills, stoves or induction cooktops.

TRUE COOKING VERSATILITY – The Cuisinel cast iron skillet pan can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and sautéing meats, vegetables and more!

SUPERIOR CRAFTSMANSHIP – Each all-purpose fajita skillet is crafted with seasoned cast iron that can outlast years of regular cooking and washing for long-term reliability.

EASY TO CLEAN & MAINTAIN – After every use, cast iron should be hand washed, dried thoroughly on the stove at medium heat and seasoned with natural oils; Do not put in dishwasher and do not air dry.

