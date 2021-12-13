HyperX’s Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset returns to Amazon low at $60 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset for $59.99 shipped. This is down from its normal $100 going rate and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed for longer gaming sessions, you’ll find memory foam ear cushions as well as a padded leatherette headband to help stay comfortable longer. There’s large 53mm drivers that are able to simulate 7.1-channel virtual surround sound to further immerse you in games. On top of that, the detachable microphone is both TeamSpeak and Discord certified. Plus, the headset is compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and more. Head below for additional details.

Save some cash when opting for the Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset. Instead of $60, you’ll spend just $40 for this headset and still get a solid pair of headphones for your gaming setup. Razer uses 50mm drivers here instead of 53mm, and the headband isn’t quite as padded from what we can tell. But, in the end, it does save you an additional $20 and might be worth putting in your gaming setup.

Speaking of gaming setup, did you see the Elgato Facecam and Logitech StreamCam sale that we found earlier this morning? With pricing from $130, today’s deals deliver Amazon lows and give your stream a solid upgrade all around. After checking the webcam sales out, don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

More on the HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset:

Designed for comfort: Exceptionally comfortable memory foam ear cushions and padded leatherette headband help keep you focused on gaming

Supreme audio quality: Large 53 millimeter drivers provide high-quality audio. Hear in-game details better and get the in-game advantage on your opponents

7.1 virtual surround sound: Truly immerse yourself in your games with hardware-driven virtual 7.1 surround sound for precisely located audio

