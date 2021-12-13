Intel’s latest i7-12700K with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support returns to all-time low at $400

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the latest Intel i7-12700K 12-core Desktop Processor for $399.99 shipped with the code 93XSE73 at checkout. Down from its $450 list price and $420 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time. As Intel’s latest launch, the i7-12700K now leverages both DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technology for the latest and greatest that component manufacturers have to offer. In addition to that, it has eight high-performance cores alongside four efficiency cores for a more economical setup overall. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage than head below for more.

My personal recommendation for mid-range computers is AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X. It’s what I personally use in my gaming setup paired with an RTX 3060 and it absolutely performs fantastically. In my hands-on review with AMD’s entry-level Ryzen processor, I found it to have impressive performance for not being a higher-end model. Right now, you can get AMD’s latest Ryzen 5 6-core processor for $294 once you clip the on-page coupon, making it a compelling option if you’re not ready to drop nearly $400 on the i7-12700K.

If you’re just after a solid all-in-one machine, consider checking out Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air. RIght now it’s down $199 from its normal going rate, beating the Black Friday price that we tracked. As someone who’s used Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, it’s an impressive machine that delivers ample performance and all-day battery life.

More on the Intel i7-12700K:

Intel® Core® i7 3.60 GHz processor offers more cache space and the hyper-threading architecture delivers high performance for demanding applications with better onboard graphics and faster turbo boost

The processor features Socket LGA-1700 socket for installation on the PCB

25 MB of L3 cache to boost the instruction processing and system performance

