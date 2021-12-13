Massive $80 price drop on Hyper’s 11-in-1 USB-C Hub for 9to5 readers now live at $50

HYPER — one of the best Mac and Apple gear accessory makers out there — is now offering 9to5 readers a massive price drop on its Hyperdrive Ultimate 11-in-1 MacBook USB-C Hub. Regularly $130, you can now score one for just $49.99 shipped using our exclusive discount code below. While it might not be the new magnetic flagship model that just launched on crowdfunding site Indiegogo (and is still available at 40% off), this is nearly 65% off the going rate, easily one of the best prices we have tracked, well under recent sitewide holiday sales, and one very capable USB hub for Mac users. Hit the jump for more details and our exclusive discount code.

Hyperdrive Ultimate 11-in-1 MacBook USB-C Hub

You can now lock-in the Space Gray Hyperdrive Ultimate 11-in-1 MacBook USB-C Hub for $49.99 shipped using code 9TO5DEC at checkout. Again, this is a massive $80 price drop and the best we can find. Just make sure you score one before they sell out.

While designed specifically for MacBooks, it will also work great with your Chromebook or PC machine (more compatibility information can be found below) to quickly expand a single USB-C port with 60W USB-C Power Delivery and 11 additional connectivity options: Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 4K30Hz, VGA, microSD UHS-I/SD UHS-I, 3 x USB-A ports at 5Gbps, the aforementioned USB-C PD 60W connection, Mini DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Compatible devices:

2020/2019/2018/2017/2016 MacBook Pro

2020/2018 MacBook Air

2015 MacBook (12 inch)

2020/2019/2018 iPad Pro

2020 iPad Air

Windows laptop with Thunderbolt 3 or USB-C*

Chrome OS laptop with USB-C*

Any other device with USB-C*

* Requires DisplayPort over USB-C + charge + data

Be sure to check out some of the latest HYPER releases including the flagship magnetic DUO USB-C MacBook hub, the HyperDrive double and triple 4K display dock, and the “world’s first and most powerful” 245W GaN Charger and Battery Pack.

More details on the Hyperdrive Ultimate 11-in-1 USB-C Hub:

MacBook USB-C Hub: Keep Your Legacy Devices: Connect your legacy accessories with your modern USB-C device. Crystal Clear 4K HDR Video Output + 4K Mini DisplayPort: Experience crystal clear 4K HDMI/MiniDP video on compatible 4K monitors for brilliant high-resolution display. Requires a direct HDMI to HDMI or MiniDP to MiniDP/DP connection.Fast and Reliable Ethernet: Get the most reliable and fast internet connection for work, play, and video conferencing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!