Score Nulaxy’s aluminum MacBook stand within $1 of its all-time low, now $18 (Reg. $25)

YTD Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Nulaxy C3 Aluminum MacBook Stand for $18.01 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $25, today’s deal shaves 28% off and comes within $1 of the lowest offer we have tracked. Whether you use a MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop as your daily driver, this Nulaxy stand is an elegant way to elevate it on your desk. You’ll find that it can comfortably support 16-inch notebooks and up to 22 pounds of weight. It will also bring your screen closer to eye level, which should help reduce strain on your neck and shoulders.

And if you keep a pair of headphones at your desk, why not declutter things a bit with this holder at $10 Prime shipped? It makes way for keeping two pairs of headphones under your desk and out of the way. It can be attached using built-in 3M adhesive or a couple of included screws.

Keep the ball rolling when you also cash in on this dual monitor mount at $15 Prime shipped. This is a great way to tidy up a cluttered desk, which is something we touched on in today’s gift guide. There you’ll find several items that are bound to find some gear that just about any tech lover will enjoy. Oh, and don’t forget to check out our Mac accessory guide to find even more deals like the one above.

Nulaxy C3 Aluminum MacBook Stand features:

With the open back design it offers the best ventilation and airflow needed to cool either your notebook or gaming laptop and preventing it from Overheating. And the rubber pads and aluminum alloy acts as a thermal pad to take the heat of too.

Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-16 inches such as MacBook 12/ 13 MacBook Air 13 Macbook Pro 13/ 15 Google Pixelbook Dell XPS HP ASUS Lenovo ThinkPad Acer Chromebook and other notebook PC computer sizes between in 10-16 inches.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!