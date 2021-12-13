Osmo’s STEM iPad and Fire tab kits back to Black Friday pricing from $22.50 (Up to 53% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 45% or more off a range of Osmo learning and play sets for the kids. The Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad is now available for $47.49 shipped after you clip the on-page 15% coupon. That’s nearly 53% off the going rate, matching the best Black Friday price we tracked this year, and another great chance to score one for the kids. If you’re looking to get some fun STEM action going on either iPad or Fire tablets for the kids, the Osmo kits are easily some of the best out there, especially at this price. Packed with educational games and puzzles, it helps to develop skills in “visual problem-solving, math, geography, marine biology, freehand drawing, reading, spelling, and vocabulary.” The bundle includes Tangram pieces, numbers tiles, words tiles, stackable storage for each and five game apps. Rated 4+ stars at Target where it is selling for $75. More Osmo deals below.

If you’re already invested in the Osmo platform, today’s Amazon sale is also filled with add-on kits to expand your invest for even less than today’s lead deal. Starting from $22.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, you’ll want to watch out for on-page coupons throughout the sale to bring your totals back down to Black Friday numbers with just about everything still arriving in time for Christmas. Browse through everything right here.

Speaking of tech for the kids, we are still tracking some brilliant deals on Amazon’s Fire tablets with deals for both you and the young ones starting from $35 right here. While the buy two and save an extra $10 promotion has ended now, we still have Black Friday pricing for folks only looking to pick up one anyway. Learn more about he Amazon fire tablet lineup in our 2021 buying guide as well.

More on the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad:

Holiday gift for boys and girls. OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Arrange over 100+ puzzle designs/pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count, subtract & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles solving math equations (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images & skill level selection (Words).

