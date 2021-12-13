OtterBox launches 25% off sitewide sale with iPhone 13 MagSafe cases and more

Through the end of today, OtterBox is now taking 25% off its entire collection of cases, screen protectors, and other accessories for the latest iPhones and Android devices. Shipping is free in orders over $50. Our top pick from this sitewide sale is the Symmetry Series+ iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Case at $44.96. Down from the usual $60 going rate, this is $15 in savings and a match of the all-time low set just once before. Launching earlier this fall alongside the new iPhone 13 lineup, OtterBox’s latest Symmetry Series+ case arrives with a sleek design that yields added drop protection into the mix. On top of being made from 50% recycled plastic, there’s also an antimicrobial coating and raised lip around the front and camera for some added coverage. Not to mention, MagSafe compatibility to round out the package. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

OtterBox sitewide sale highlights:

For other ways to outfit your iPhone with some new tech, be sure to go check out our latest Tested with 9to5Toys reviews on Anker’s MagGo lineup. Delivering MagSafe in quite a few different form-factors, last week we pondered just how convenient of a power station this 8-in-1 charging orb is for your setup.

OtterBox Symmetry Series+ features:

Get the most out of your new Apple iPhone 13 Pro with Symmetry Series+ with MagSafe compatibility. This slim case shows off your iPhone’s sleek design and was thoughtfully developed to interact with Apple’s new innovative MagSafe system — bringing a new level of interactivity to your iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!