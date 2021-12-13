Winix HEPA 4-Stage Air Purifier undercuts Amazon low at $75 (25% off), more from $58

Today only, Woot is offering the Winix A230 Tower H13 True HEPA 4-Stage Air Purifier for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100 and currently fetching as much at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $80, this is 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is a 4-stage system with a pre-mesh filter, activated charcoal for household odors, PlasmaWave tech, and an H13 HEPA treatment to finish it all off. Designed for small to medium spaces like your home office or the bedrooms, it captures “99.97% of airborne allergens including pollen, mold spores, dust, pet dander, microbes, and smoke.” Head below for even more air purifier deals from $58.

If you’re specifically looking for a smart model, one of our favorite up and coming brands, Govee, has just recently launched a pair of options. You can learn all about the new 452-square-foot model right here as well as the more powerful 527-square-foot variant. But another great way to take control of the air in your space is with Amazon’s all-new Alexa Smart Thermostat and it’s still on sale at a new all-time low of $48 shipped.

Room Size 230 Sq. Ft.: AHAM Verified room size of 230 sq. ft. Suitable for small to medium size living space. Washable Fine Mesh Pre-Filter: The first line of defense against the largest airborne particles found indoors. Activated Carbon Filter: Reduces VOCs and household odors from cooking, pets, and smoke. It is designed to catch airborne particles found indoors, which also helps prolong the True HEPA Filter life

