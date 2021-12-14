Candy Land returns to 2021 low at $9 + Chutes and Ladders, Monopoly Jr, more from $2.50

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is offering a wide range of preschool toys and games priced from $2.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal is the the Candy Land Board Game for $8.99. For comparison, today’s deal marks a return to the 2021 low and it normally goes for $13 at Amazon. Candy Land is an iconic preschool game where players encounter all kinds of “delicious” surprises as they race to the castle. No reading is required, and you’ll find this game is geared toward kids as young as three years old. Already own Candy Land? Head below for other great game choices.

More preschool toys and games:

Are your children a bit older? Consider picking up a Kindle Kids Edition for them this holiday season. It’s perfect for your young ones who are learning to read and even comes with a worry-free 2-year replacement guarantee included with your purchase. Pricing starts at $70 for the Kids Edition and $55 for traditional models, so be sure to give our previous roundup a look for all the ways you can save.

More on Candy Land:

CLASSIC BEGINNER GAME: Do you remember playing Candy Land when you were a kid. Introduce new generations to this sweet kids’ board game

RACE TO THE CASTLE: Players encounter all kinds of “delicious” surprises as they move their cute gingerbread man pawn around the path in a race to the castle

NO READING REQUIRED TO PLAY: For kids ages 3 and up, Candy Land can be a great game for kids who haven’t learned how to read yet

GREAT GAME FOR LITTLE ONES: The Candy Land board game features colored cards, sweet destinations, and fun illustrations that kids love

