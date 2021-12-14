Upgrade the desktop with Klipsch’s 2.1 Bluetooth Speakers and sub at $84 (Reg. $130+)

Walmart is now offering the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Desktop Speaker System for $84 shipped. Regularly $170 at Walmart and closer to $130 via Amazon, this is more than 35% off the lowest going rate we can find and the best total around right now. Only once have we tracked this popular desktop setup for less in the last year or more. Bring a 2.1-channel THX-certified to your desktop (and floor with the included subwoofer). This is some serious power for the home office, gaming setup, or content creation room with Bluetooth steaming in tow. You’re looking at a 6.5-inch ported subwoofer and a pair of 3-inch speakers with Klipsch’s home theater-ready Microtractrix horn tech. The black finish with copper accents works well in most spaces and you’ll also get a nice little control pod for adjusting the main volume and subwoofer settings. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

The Logitech Z207 2.0 Multi Device Stereo Speakers is a nice alternative at under $50 via Amazon right now. While not quite as powerful and shipping without the added subwoofer, it is as arguably more clean-looking setup that will take up far less space on your desktop. If you’re looking for a more minimal audio upgrade, the Z207 set is worth a closer look.

We have some great great portable speaker deals live with the Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM Speaker and the Oontz Angle 3 Ultra, but for an at-home bookshelf upgrade, consider ELAC’s high-end Uni-Fi 2.0 UB52 bookshelf models. Now marked down to $448 with $252 in savings to be had, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked.

More on the Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Desktop Speaker System:

The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Bluetooth Computer Speakers set is the next generation of the legendary Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 system, which singlehandedly raised the bar on what is defined as exceptional sound from a computer speaker. Upgraded now with Bluetooth® connectivity, you can wirelessly stream audio from your computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet and enjoy high definition sound in any room. Connect via 3.5mm headphone input or stream music from your phone or other devices using Bluetooth wireless technology.

