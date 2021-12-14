Fossil’s Last Minute Gifting Sale takes extra 40% off your entire purchase + free shipping

-
FashionFossil
40% off + free shipping

Fossil takes an extra 40% off your entire purchase including watches, wallets, backpacks, sunglasses, and more. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Garrett Chronograph Brown Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $83 and originally sold for $139. This classic watch has a leather band and large face that will standout with any outfit. It can be dressed up or down seamlessly and you can choose from several color options as well. This style comes in a nice box for holiday gifting too! Find even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Fossil

About the Author

Kate Spade offers extra 30% off all sale items: Hanbags...
Amazon takes up to 60% off Anne Klein Watches and acces...
Sperry’s Last Minute Gifts Sale offers extra 40% ...
Get 1-year of unlimited access to 210+ Mac Apps with Se...
Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My a...
Save $252 on ELAC’s high-end Uni-Fi 2.0 UB52 book...
Bring 11 herbs and spices to a fireplace near you with ...
Holiday blender deals up to $70 off: Ninja Personal $40...
Show More Comments