Restock with four 800-lumen Govee Smart Light Bulbs at $16 Prime shipped (New low, 47% off)

The official Govee storefront at Amazon is offering four of its Smart Light Bulbs for $16 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at closer to $30, today’s deal shaves 47% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. It doesn’t matter if you’re just starting to build out your smart home or want to expand it even further, this batch of bulbs from Govee is worth considering. Each is fully dimmable and dishes out 800 lumens of warm white illumination. You’ll get a total of four bulbs, making this a great buy even if you’d just like to have a few backups on hand. These work over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, ensuring you can access them using either type of connectivity. Both Alexa and Google Assistant are supported as well.

If you don’t need as many bulbs, you can lower today’s spending when grabbing one of Cree’s RGB offerings at $10 Prime shipped. While you’ll have three less bulbs at your disposal, this one supports millions of colors so you can dial in the right look and feel throughout just about any room.

Speaking of smart home upgrades, did you see that Ring Video Doorbells are priced from $42 right now? Unsurprisingly, these offers usher in new lows, making this an excellent time to strike. This is just one of many other deals you may be interested in. Swing by our smart home guide to find a whole lot more.

Govee Smart Light Bulb features:

APP Smart Control: Smart light bulbs support both bluetooth and WiFi connection, faster and more stable. You can control your light bulbs via Govee Home APP from anywhere and anytime freely.(the functions mentioned only work on Govee Home APP)

Voice Control: Our smart light bulbs work well with Alexa and Google Assistant, they can be simply controlled by voice command, like turn on/off, adjust brightness, modes, which would make the lighting in your room easier and more enjoyable.

