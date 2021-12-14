Genetic DNA kits from $49 ahead of the holidays: AncestryDNA, 23andMe, more up to 42% off

Update: Walmart is now offering the AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test for $49.

The official AncestryDNA Amazon storefront is now offering its Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test for $59 shipped or the Ethnicity + Traits DNA Test for $69 shipped, both with “arrival by Christmas.” Regularly $100 and $120, respectively, today’s offers are up to 42% off the going rates, matching the pre-Black Friday pricing, and the best we can find. These kits source over 1,000 regions across the globe to track down your lineage and more. Simply send your sample in (at no additional cost) using the included kit and wait a few weeks to uncover where you actually come from. The standard kit zeroes-in on living relatives and your genetic past while the more extensive option above also “lets you discover 25+ of your most interesting traits, allowing you to explore how your genes might have influenced a range of appearance, sensory, and other personal characteristics.” Additional deals below including some ongoing 23andMe offers and more from $49.

More holiday DNA test deals:

More details on the AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity DNA Test:

A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.

TOP-SELLING CONSUMER DNA TEST: From your origins in over 1,500 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as an AncestryDNA kit.

