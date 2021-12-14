Bring 11 herbs and spices to a fireplace near you with holiday KFC Firelog at $10 (Reg. $16+)

Update: The limited edition KFC Firelog has now dropped to a new low at $9.88.

The annual limited edition KFC Firelog has arrived at Walmart for $15.88 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ subscription (free trial). It typically fetches $20 or so and is now readily available at Walmart for under $16 if your quick! Bring 11 herbs and spices to a fire place near you, or just grab a bunch of them as joke gifts for friends and family while you can.This KFC-branded kindling fills your home with holiday cheers and the scent of its world-famous fried chicken. Warning: “May result in a craving for fried chicken, but please do not attempt to eat it. Please do not put your face directly into the fire in attempt to smell fried chicken!” Rated entirely ridiculous and epic out of 5 stars. Head below for more details.

The KFC Firelog has arrived!

This KFC firedog burns for between 2.5 and 3 hours and works great for “fireplaces, fire pits, wood stoves, chimineas, and campfires.” You’ll definitely want to keep it away from your pets (and hungry uncles) to store it in a safe, dry place. Then, simply loosen the wrapper from the firelog itself, place the log “on the grate seam up, tear open the seam to expose the firelog and light the wrapper at both ends.”

Make sure you checkout the CASETiFY 11 herbs and spices collection of KFC iPhone cases and this bizarre KFConsole while you’re at it.

Here’s more details on the 2021 KFC 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog:

Warm up the holiday season with the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log! Now with an even crispier scent, the limited-edition firelog is designed to fill your home with the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken. Through the purchase of a 2021 edition KFC Firelog, you will have the chance to enter to win an exclusive Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin getaway for up to eight people.

