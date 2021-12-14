Mini practice and starter LyxPro Guitar Amps now matching Amazon 2021 low at $40

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, DBROTH (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the 11.6-inch mini LyxPro Electric Guitar Amp for $39.99 shipped in various colorways. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% off, matching the Amazon 2021 low we have only tracked once before, and the best we can find. A great little practice or starter amp for beginners, this is also quite an affordable way to get a 20-watt solution under the tree this year. It features inputs for your guitar and headphones so you don’t disturb the whole house, as well as an external AUX player jack so you can jam along with your favorite songs. You’ll also find controls for drive, gain, bass, treble, and volume as well as hard rubber corner edges to protect it from dings and dents. Head below for more details.

A great add-on gift for any guitar player, new or seasoned, is some extra strings. Amazon is still offering up to 30% off D’Addario options for acoustic and electric guitar as well as banjo, and more starting from $7 Prime shipped in its ongoing holiday sale. D’Addario is one of the best in the business so it’s pretty hard to go wrong here.

You’ll also want to dive into our gift guide for musicians with top picks for content creators, beat makers, and guitar geeks from $10 while you’re at it.

We also just featured our 2021 edition of the best MIDI keyboards and controllers over on 9to5Mac, and most guitar players can appreciate one of those. Here are a few that are still on sale as well:

More on the LyxPro Electric Guitar Amp:

20 WATT AMPLIFIER 20W Amp with Built In Speaker, 1/4″ Instrument Input, Headphone Jack & AUX Input for Playing Along to Music on Phone or MP3 Player

EASY TO USE CONTROLS Integrated Controls Include Gain, Bass, Treble, Volume & Grind , enjoy ultimate control with multiple adjustable dials, a built-in speaker and jack for headphones

AUX HOOKUP 1/8″ headphone out jack Connects a phone or MP3 player to play guitar alongside your favorite recorded music

SOUND CREATIVITY experiment with various controls and effects on the guitar and amp, helping to expand your musicality

