Misguided launches a new kids line with pricing starting at just $7

Misguided has now launched a kids line called MG Kids with trendy and comfortable options for your little ones. The new MG Kids line includes options for babies, toddlers, and kids, ranging from three months to seven years old. There are over 260 items throughout this collection with pricing starting at just $7. This entire line features sweaters, jackets, complete outfits, and accessories. Find all of our top picks by heading below the jump. You will also want to check out our latest guide to Mark & Graham’s personalized holiday gifts that are ready to ship today!

“The launch of MG Kids is an important addition to our growing portfolio of brands that continue to deepen our relationship with our customers,” said Nitin Passi, Missguided’s CEO. He continued: “And because we’ve seen a strong positive customer reaction to our maternity range over the last year, it felt a natural step to work on MG Kids for that part of her life, too.”

Misguided Kids Outerwear

One of our top picks is the Misguided Kids Toddler Heavy Weight Puffer Coat that’s available in a black or lilac color option. This coat is full of a down material to help keep you warm, and it can easily be layered. This is perfect for boys and girls ages 2-4. It also has an attached hood, and the material on the outside is completely waterproof. The jacket is priced at $52 and would make a really nice option for winter weather.

Outfit Sets

Another highlight from this sale is the Co Ord Toweling Jogger Set. The top is priced at $24 and bottoms are going for $17. This towel set material is very on-trend for this season and makes a very comfortable option for everyday wear. It’s another style that can be worn by both boys or girls alike and this material is also machine washer friendly!

Another one of our favorite styles from this collection is the Misguided Kids Tan Colorado Sweatshirt. The ruched detailing also adds a fun aspect and it can be paired with leggings, skirts, jeans, and more. It’s priced at $21.

