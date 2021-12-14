Holiday snacks will last longer with these airtight food storage containers at $21 (Save 27%)

Home & Party (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 7-pack of Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers for $21.24 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $29, today’s deal shaves 27% off and is a match for the best offer we have tracked since September. Stretch the longevity of food in your home a bit further when securely storing it in these airtight container set. You’ll garner seven units with matching lids, all of which are made of high-quality food-grade plastic. You’ll get one tall, two medium, two small, and two mini containers. These will undoubtedly help you declutter the look of your pantry before the holidays arrive.

If you’d rather tidy up your refrigerator, check out these handy organizers at $15 Prime shipped. Each unit spans roughly 14.5 by 8.5 by 3.8 inches and is made of food-safe and shatter-resistant plastic. These are ideal for storing everything from fruits and vegetables to cheese, meat, and more.

Another way to upgrade your kitchen is with Cuisinart’s popular Convection Oven Airfryer. It just fell to a 2021 low at Amazon and is now $130. Best of all, that post has a bunch of similar deals priced as low as $54. Check out our full list of home good deals in our dedicated guide to see what else will come in handy ahead of Christmas.

Seseno Airtight Food Storage Containers features:

Keep your food dry and safe with The SESENO Plastic Food Storage Containers

Airtight easy lock lids to seal the container firmly and protect your food from pests, as well as moisture and air oxidization.

Made of high-quality food grade plastic, BPA-Free, non-toxic and safe from any harmful materials.

