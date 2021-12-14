Spigen’s Tough and Rugged Armor AirPods 3 cases starting from just $15.50 (Reg. up to $25)

After seeing the launch of its brand new Classic Shuffle Case for Apple’s latest in-ears earlier today, Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Tough Armor AirPods 3 case at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35 direct from Spigen and typically listed at $25 via Amazon, this is at least 20% off, the lowest price we have tracked on all but the gold and red Iron Man-looking model, and the best price we can find. Specifically designed for Apple’s latest AirPods 3 and a great add-on gift, it features “extreme impact foam under durable layers of protection and lined with silicone so you never lose grip.” The Tough Armor is compatible with wireless charging tech, includes a carabiner with your purchase, and is available in four color options to match your style. More Spigen AirPods 3 case deals below.

You can also score the Spigen Rugged Armor for AirPods 3 at $15.38 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $21 at Amazon, this is among the lowest prices we have ever tracked and the best we can find. While not quite as protective as today’s lead deal, it is a little more form-fitting with nearly identical specs otherwise alongside a fingerprint-free, matte black finish and an included carabiner clip.

Check out our Tested review on Spigen’s new OneTap Ring that brings MagSafe to any iPhone case as well as the aforementioned new Spigen Classic Shuffle Case for AirPods 3 that was unveiled earlier today. Amazon already has the white, charcoal, and deep blue colorways available to order as we speak at a discounted rate of $19.99.

More on the Spigen Tough Armor AirPods 3 case:

Included carabiner for easy portability and everyday carry

XRD foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance

Combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches

Certified [MIL-STD 810G-516.6] protection and Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection

Precisely designed for Airpods 3rd Generation Case Cover Protective Case with Keychain (2021)

