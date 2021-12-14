What cords? This 125-inch cable cover kit banishes them for $11.50 (Save 27%)

Yecaye Products, LLC (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 125-inch Arc Cord Cover Kit for $11.69 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $16, today’s deal shaves 27% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you want to make your technology look its best, this batch of cord cover is ready to give things a finished look. It bundles a total of 8 covers that span 15.7 inches each. You’ll also get a variety of couplings, elbows, and other fittings that allow each piece to be connected for a seamless appearance. Every cover can conceal a couple of cords and can be mounted using included self-adhesive tape or screws with anchors. A paintable design allows you to blend these well with your current setup.

Folks that are only after a simple way to tame some cables behind their nightstand should consider grabbing this 16-pack of cable clips instead. You’ll only have to part with $7 once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. This price is quite a bit lower than what you’d spend on the deal above.

Another way to overhaul the look of your space is with a set of string lights. It just so happens that we have uncovered a 54-foot string light kit at under $19 Prime shipped. This markdown turned up yesterday and is still up for grabs. Best of all, it arrives well before Christmas, allowing you to decorate or gift this to someone else before the holiday arrives.

Yecaye 125-inch Arc Cord Cover Kit features:

Flexible Configuration: This wall cable hider kit includes 8 channels and other necessary parts for going around corners during installation. Each channel is pre-cut at an optimal length(15.7”) for separate use or combination end to end. You’re free to further cut the channel at your desired length and implement your own setting.

Easy Two-way DIY Installation: Easily secure the cord concealer kit wherever desired on wall or baseboard using the included strong adhesive tape or the screw kit with pre-drilled holes. Each channel can enclose at least 2 cables depending on cable size. (The tape is not suitable for textured surface/wall)

