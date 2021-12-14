Zippo’s rechargeable Heatbank hand warmer falls to new Amazon low at $31.50

Amazon is offering the Zippo Heatbank Rechargeable Hand Warmers for $31.44 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $40, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model at Amazon. Designed to last up to six hours on a single charge, this portable hand warmer can heat up to 120-degrees with high and low settings available. This means you can easily stay warm this winter while you’re out and about. On top of that, it doubles as a 4,400mAh battery that can recharge your smartphone in case of emergency. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind using traditional hand warmers which are flame-powered and refillable, then Zippo also has you covered for under $12. That’s right, for less then $12 you can pick up a refillable Zippo hand warmer to keep in your bag so it’s ready to go at a moment’s notice. Just know it uses a flame and lighter fluid instead of electronics to heat up, making a tad bit more dangerous

Stay warm at home when you strike a match on KFC’s Firelog that’s on sale for $10 right now. Normally $20 or so, this unique Firelog delivers 11 herbs and spices to your fireplace for a unique and fun experience this winter.

More on the Zippo Heatbank Hand Warmer:

Charges USB compatible devices including; mobile phones, Mp3 players, tablets, cameras, etc.

Up to 120°F / 50°C operating temperature with high and low settings for adjustable and comfortable warmth

Rechargeable 4,400 mAh lithium ion battery for lasting reliable warmth – up to 6 hour run time

