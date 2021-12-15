Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses up to 50% off at Amazon from $65 shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Square Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $172 shipped and originally sold for $222. These sunglasses are a classic style that can be worn by men or women alike. This style is available in nine color options and features a durable frame. Plus, the UV coating helps protect your eyes and allows you to see clearly. Head below the jump to find additional deals.
Our top picks include:
- Oakley Portal Rectangular Sunglasses $87 (Orig. $153)
- Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses $98 (Orig. $195)
- Ray-Ban Liteforce Square Sunglasses $194 (Orig. $229)
- Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Square Sunglasses $172 (Orig. $222)
- Oakley Asian Fit Rectangular Sunglasses $86 (Orig. $172)
- Ray-Ban Erika Round Sunglasses $69 (Orig. $138)
- Oakley EV Advancer Rectangular Sunglasses $216 (Orig. $246)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, Nike is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns just in time for the holidays.
Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses feature:
- To protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, these unisex sunglasses include lenses that are coated with 100% UV protection.
- Choose from multiple frame colors, lens colors and lens treatments. Find a color combination that fits your personal brand and style.
- Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses come with a cleaning cloth and case to clean and protect your sunglasses from scratches and damage.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!