Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses up to 50% off at Amazon from $65 shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Metal Square Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $172 shipped and originally sold for $222. These sunglasses are a classic style that can be worn by men or women alike. This style is available in nine color options and features a durable frame. Plus, the UV coating helps protect your eyes and allows you to see clearly. Head below the jump to find additional deals.

Our top picks include:

Finally, Nike is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns just in time for the holidays.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses feature:

  • To protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, these unisex sunglasses include lenses that are coated with 100% UV protection.
  • Choose from multiple frame colors, lens colors and lens treatments. Find a color combination that fits your personal brand and style.
  • Each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses come with a cleaning cloth and case to clean and protect your sunglasses from scratches and damage.

