Amazon now offers 30% off silicone reusable gear and food Stasher bags from $7

Amazon is now offering up to 30% off a range of food and gear Stasher bags. One standout here is the 12-ounce Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag for $6.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available in several color options and regularly fetching $10, this is 30% off the going rate, matching the all-time on most of them, and the best price we can find. These self-sealing bags are great for everything from lunches and leftovers to keeping gear safe and even for your sous-vide water bath. They are also ready for the microwave, freezer, and dishwasher, and can be used over and over again, unlike the cheaper plastic disposable options out there. Head below for more Stasher bag deals and details.

If do prefer to go with those Ziploc bags, you’ll find plenty of them on Amazon starting from under $4 Prime shipped. While you will save some cash up front, they will eventually run out, forcing you to buy more and further highlighting the environmentally-safe and economic nature of the Stasher bags above (and below).

Just be sure to run through the rest of the Amazon holiday Stasher bag event for additional deals starting from $7 Prime shipped. You’ll find larger solutions, carabiner-laden options, and more right here.

For something even more robust, hit up yesterday’s ongoing price drop on these airtight food storage containers. Now at some of the best prices we have tracked, they are great for holiday snacks and leftovers as well as being a far more environmentally-friendly solution than disposable plastic bags and the like.

More on the Stasher bags:

PLATINUM SILICONE: The world’s first fully functional, self-sealing, reusable alternative to single-use plastic bags. Plus, unlike traditional single-use plastic bags, Stasher bags contain no BPA, no PVC, and no latex. Keep your food safe from contaminants in Stasher bags

ELIMINATE SINGLE-USE PLASTIC WASTE: Each Stasher eliminates thousands of single-use plastic bags from ending up in our oceans or landfills

PINCH-LOC TM: Features the innovative air-tight Pinch-Loc TM to keep food fresh to store, marinade, and sous vide. Keep your food’s nutrients, flavors and juices locked in. Just burp your Stasher to remove excess air and pinch the seal closed

