Anker’s eufy HomeVac S11 Lite cordless stick vacuum falls to new low at $80 (Reg. $120+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Anker eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum for $79.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $200, it’s now on sale for $120 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Launched in May of this year, this vacuum helps you tackle messes around the house before they get bad. The built-in rechargeable battery allows you to clean without having to plug in cords, which is more convenient overall. Weighing just 3.5 pounds, this vacuum is also lightweight and easy to use in tight places. The head also feature LED lights to you can see where you have and haven’t cleaned yet. Take a closer look in our announcement coverage from earlier this year and then head below for more.

Of course, Eureka’s stick vacuum cleaner is a great buy for those on a tighter budget. Available on Amazon for $45, you’ll keep an extra $35 in your pocket while still being able to clean the house this holiday season. Sure, it’s corded instead of cordless, but for the lower cost, it could be worth the trade off.

Don’t forget to check out the DEEBOT N8+ robot vacuum/mop is currently on sale for $350 at Best Buy. Down from its normal going rate of up to $600, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and the first major discount in months. We also went hands-on with this vacuum earlier in the year to give you a more in-depth look, so be sure to check that out to learn more.

More on the eufy HomeVac S11 Lite Stick Vacuum:

Light & Nimble Cleaning: Weighing approximately 3.5lbs (1.6kg) with the 2-in-1 Crevice Tool attached, the ultra-lightweight cordless design gives you effortless access to previously unreachable areas.

Takes Down Daily Dirt: An impressive 75AW of suction power is more than enough to clear away your everyday mess. This power combined with the 35-minute runtime means that you can quickly deal with more mess.

Versatile Cleaning Tools: Whether it be the gaps in your sofa or a delicate surface, there is an attachment suitable for any cleaning scenario.

Tap and Go Cleaning: Simply tap the ON button to activate the vacuum without having to hold down a trigger.

Hyper-Flex Head with LED lights: Navigate around sharp bends and corners as you effortlessly cover every inch of your home. The LED lights built-in to the brush head allow you to seek out hidden dust.

