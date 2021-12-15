AVerMedia’s Live Gamer Duo dual HDMI capture card upgrades your streaming setup for $200

Amazon is offering the AVerMedia Live Gamer Duo Dual HDMI Capture Card for $199.91 shipped. Also at Newegg. Down from a $250 list price and $230 sale at Best Buy, this capture card has gone for around $225 to $230 at Amazon lately with today’s deal marking a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This capture card has two HDMI inputs and one output, capable of passing through 4K60 HDR or 1080p240 and captures at up to 1080p60. This allows you to record or stream gameplay with ease, even passing through your console in order to capture and view its output at the same time. On top of that, the card has three preset RGB modes to help add extra flare to your setup. Head below for more.

Of course, you could instead opt for the AVerMedia Live Gamer HD to save some cash. It’s available on Amazon for $129 which saves over $70 from today’s lead deal. Instead of 1080p240 or 4K60 passthrough, the Live Gamer HD is capped at 1080p60 passthrough and capture. So, if you have a previous-generation console that doesn’t have high frame rate capabilities, the Live Gamer HD is a great solution all around.

Finish your streaming setup by adding Elgato’s Key Light Air to your desk at a low of $100. After that, don’t forget to check out the streaming webcams that we have on sale from $130 right now. Be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save.

More on the AVerMedia Live Gamer Duo:

Two separate HDMI inputs, one for your gameplay and one for you

4Kp60 High Dynamic Range (HDR) Pass-through

High Refresh Rate Pass-through at Full HD up to 240Hz

Simultaneously record from both inputs in uncompressed Full HD

