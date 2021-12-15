Popular Beckham machine-washable bed pillows now 30% off: 2-pack $28, more

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Thalestris Co. (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the popular Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows at up to 30% off. You can score a pair of Queen Size Gel Pillows for $27.99 shipped, or 30% off the regular $40 price tag. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since July and matching our previous mention. Designed for back, side, and stomach sleepers, they are some of the most popular pillows on Amazon with a 250-thread count cover and a “plush bounce back design.” But best of all, they can get thrown in the washer and your tumbler dryer for a quick and easy refresh any time. Head below for more details on these Amazon best-selling bed pillows.

Another popular option that also ships in a 2-pack is the Utopia bedding and throw pillows that start at $19 Prime shipped. You can’t throw these ones in the wash like today’s Beckham feature offer, but you can save some cash and score another top-selling solution via Amazon.

Speaking of bedding, the Pottery Barn x Mickey Mouse holiday collection that launched just ahead of Black Friday this year is certainly worth a closer for fans of the Magic Kingdom. You can get all of the details on the home goods and bedding in the collection right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for additional price drops ahead of the holidays including vacuums, coffee makers, furniture upgrades, and more.

More on the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows:

Superior Comfort: Our cool pillow is encased in a 250-thread count cover, and filled with a soft down alternative.

Keep Cool: If you easily overheat, or maybe you’re looking for king size pillows for night sweats, the breathability of our bed pillow can offer welcome relief.

Safe & Sound: These bed pillows are made in an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 factory that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards.

Easy Clean: Unlike a memory foam pillow, our side sleeper pillow is designed to make life as easy as counting sheep! Simply pop them in the washer and tumble dry.

