B&H launches Apple holiday sale on M1 Pro MacBooks, new HomePod mini colors, more

Today, B&H is kicking off a new Apple holiday sale and delivering some notable discounts to help knock those last-miniature gifts off your list. Shipping is free across the board. Including some of the first offers on Apple’s latest M1 Pro Macs to refreshed HomePod mini colors and more, you’ll find the best prices since Black Friday across the lot. Head below for all of our highlights.

Headlining, we have Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook marked down to $2,449. Down from its $2,499 price tag, you’re looking at one of the very first offers on the recent machine alongside the lowest we’ve seen since a 1-day sale on Black Friday. Centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display, you’ll find the new M1 Pro chip complemented by the return of MagSafe charging and a completely redesigned form-factor. Get all of the details over at 9to5Mac.

Also quite the rare discount, B&H is also offering up the second cash price cuts on Apple’s new HomePod mini colors. While not as deep of deals as we’ve seen on the original white and black styles, you can now score the just-released Blue, Orange, and Yellow colors. Sporting all of the features that made the HomePod mini so popular in the first place, its new versions arrive in even more vibrant colors. There’s still onboard Siri to pair with the familiar, fabric-wrapped design, U1 chip, and Thread support.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the discounts from B&H today for even more ways to get in on the Apple savings event. Not to mention, all of the price cuts in our Apple guide this week, too.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The system features the Apple M1 Pro 10-Core Chip, which provides the power and performance needed to handle your professional workflows. The 16.2″ Liquid Retina XDR display features a 3456 x 2234 resolution, 1,000 nits of sustained brightness, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, P3 color gamut support, and more. With up to 512GB of SSD storage, you’ll be able to load massive files and launch apps quickly, enabling you to work with photo and video libraries from almost anywhere

