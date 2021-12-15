Brim coffee gifts from $13 with 2-day shipping: Pour-overs, French press, more up to 62% off

Today only, Woot is offering up to 62% off a range of Brim coffee makers and grinders starting from $13 with free 2-day shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout that makes for a great and affordable gift this year is the Brim 6 Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Kit at just $12.99. Regularly $24, and currently fetching $27.50 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $18, this is at least 46% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked. This kit includes the transparent glass carafe, measuring scoop, and sustainable laser-etched permanent filter. You’ll also find the silicone cool-touch decanter sleeve and a system designed to “allow essential coffee oils to pass through the filter, creating a more rich and full bodied cup of coffee.” Hit the jump for more Brim coffee gear deals.

At just $13, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a nicer-looking or more popular pour-over solution than today’s featured deal. However, this single-cup Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper Set is down a few bucks to under $11.50 Prime shipped right now. If a personal option will do the trick, you could save slightly more with this option, just don’t expect to get the glass treatment and laser-etched filter here.

Browse through rest of the Brim Woot sale for additional coffee options including grinders, espresso machines, gooseneck settles, its now $17 Moka Maker, and a French press option. The Brim gear is a great way to score highly-rated solutions without spending a fortune this year. Everything ships in time for Christmas here as well.

More on the Brim 6 Cup Pour Over Coffee Maker Kit:

EVERYTHING YOU NEED: This kit contains everything you need for artisanal coffee. Featuring a cleanly designed transparent glass carafe, measuring scoop, & eco-friendly laser etched permanent filter.

OPTIMAL COFFEE EXPERIENCE: Our reusable filter is designed to create the optimal water-to-coffee ratio while allowing essential coffee oils to pass through for a rich, smooth, full-bodied coffee every time. Includes 20 paper filters.

EASY TO BREW: This pour over kit includes a silicone cool-touch decanter sleeve for easy handling & a laser-etched permanent filter that allows essential coffee oils to pass through the filter, creating a more rich and full bodied cup of coffee

