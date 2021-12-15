Keep your home clean this holiday season with the DEEBOT N8+ robot vacuum/mop at $350

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO N8+ Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $349.99 shipped. Also available direct. For comparison, you’d normally pay up to $600 for this vacuum and today’s deal beats our previous mention by an additional $70 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This robot vacuum makes it easy to keep your home clean this holiday season. It’s an all-in-one cleaning solution as it can both vacuum and mop at the same time. The 2300Pa suction power can take care of “hard-to-reach dirt and dust” while the mopping system “leaves hard floors sparkling.” There’s enough stress around the holidays as it is, so picking up a robot helper that can assist in keeping the house clean and tidy is a great way to help lighten the load. Take a closer look in our hands-on review then head below for more.

Want to save some cash? The ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a great alternative. It comes in at $120 and gets the job done just the same. Keep in mind there’s no smartphone control, voice commands, or full-on mapping here, so your experience will be slightly different from the ECOVACS option above.

Don’t forget that the THISWORX Car Vac is currently on sale for $23 Prime shipped. It comes with a detailing kit to get into tight spaces, meaning cleaning up car messes will be easier than ever. Normally $35 or more, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and makes it a great time to further invest in your cleaning setup.

More on the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO N8+:

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8+ provides you the value of an all-in-one cleaning robot that mops and vacuums simultaneously. Strong 2300Pa suction power extracts hard-to-reach dirt and dust from any floor, and the OZMO Mopping System leaves hard floors sparkling. N8 uses advanced laser navigation and mapping to accurately map your home, creating efficient cleaning paths for thorough coverage with fewer missed spots. Your N8+ comes with an Auto-Empty Station to enjoy hands-free cleaning for a month at a time.

