Download, torrent, and stream on your Mac with four top Eltima apps for $39 (Reg. $79)

If you love watching movies and TV shows, The 2022 Mac Power User Bundle is definitely worth your attention. This collection of four apps from Eltima has everything you need for building a media center on macOS. You can get it today for only $39 (Reg. $79) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Every Mac comes with some great built-in apps. But if you want to open unusual video formats or torrent media, you’re going to need some third-party software.

Eltima makes some of the best media apps available on Mac. In this bundle, you can grab the whole suite.

First up is Elmedia Player PRO. Rated at 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Mac App Store, this media player is fast and easy to use.

The app can handle a long list of file formats, and you can stream local videos to your Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, or smart TV. Own a new Mac? It’s optimized for the M1 processor, too.

Next is Folx PRO. This powerful app makes it easy to take control of torrents and regular downloads. You can ask the app to download via proxy, catch specific file types, and take care of bandwidth. It can even handle scheduled downloads.

The bundle also contains Airy YouTube Downloader and JustStream PRO. The former helps you save your favorite online videos in multiple formats, and the latter allows you to mirror between your Mac and any other device or display. It was featured on Product Hunt earlier this year.

The four apps are worth $79 in total, but you can get the bundle today for only $39.

Prices subject to change

