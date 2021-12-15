Physically stack your properties in Monopoly Builder at Amazon low + more from $7.50

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Builder Board Game for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $2.50 on-page coupon. Regularly $20 or more, and currently on sale for $17 at Walmart, this is at least 50% off the going rate, $2.50 below the Black Friday price we tracked, and the best we can find. This one mixes up the classic real estate tycoon formula by allowing players to “buy property and physically stack buildings with the builder’s blocks.” It uses a points-based system and the player with the most after the penthouse block goes up wins. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details and Monopoly deals below from $7.50.

More Monopoly deals:

You’ll find some hangover Black Friday deals still live alongside a host of on-page coupons that bring some editions down even lower as well.

If you’re looking to get the kids something to keep them occupied you don’t have to join in on all the time, Amazon’s Fire tablet kids editions are a great option that start from $60 and are still seeing holiday price drops right here.

More on the Monopoly Builder Board Game:

It’s the Monopoly game with a strategy twist on Monopoly Island, located in the center of the board. With the Monopoly Builder strategy game, players travel the board buying properties and collecting rent and resources. They also use builder’s building blocks to build their island city! The more a player builds, the more points they’ll earn. The puzzle game ends when the penthouse has been built. Then the player with the most points wins!

