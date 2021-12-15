Samsung’s Jet 75 combo stick and hand cordless vac hits Amazon low at $200 off, more

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is now offering up to 35% off Samsung stick and robot vacuums. One standout is the Samsung Jet 75 Stick Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner for $299 shipped in black or white. Regularly $499 and currently on sale for $399 at Best Buy, this is a giant $200 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Alongside the “vacuum’s 200 air watts of intense suction power,” it boasts a 60-minute runtime and a removable battery setup that can extend that even longer with a spare alongside the 2-in-1 charging and mounting station. The 180-degree swivel action and 6-pounds of total weight make it easy to get under and over furniture, up the stairs, and more alongside the three included attachments, 5-layer filtration system, and the ability to transform into a hand vacuum. Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy. More Samsung vacuum deals and details below.

But if you’re just looking for something more affordable for quick and easy clean-ups, consider the BISSELL Featherweight Stick Vacuum that goes for just $34 shipped at Amazon. This popular solution will tether you to the outlet, but it will also never run out of power because of it, all while saving a small fortune over today’s lead deal.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Amazon Samsung sale for additional deals with hundreds of dollars in savings including the higher end stick vacuums as well as the brand’s auto-empty robot vacuums and mops, some of which are at the lowest prices we have tracked.

You’ll also want to check out the new Shark WANDVAC PRO that was unveiled a couple months ago as one of the most powerful options in its weight class. This hand vacuum includes a sleek charging dock and you can learn more about it in our launch coverage right here.

More on the Samsung Jet 75 Stick Cordless Vacuum:

60 MINUTE BATTERY LIFE – Use your vacuum up to 60 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning before a recharge is needed or easily swap the battery with a spare

ADVANCED PERFORMANCE – Clean hardwood, tile, and carpeting thanks to the vacuum’s 200 Air Watts of intense suction power

LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN – Built to go around your home with ease at a mere 6 pounds, the Jet 75 makes it easy to vacuum stairs, reach beneath sofas or appliances, clean high cabinets, window blinds and more

