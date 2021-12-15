Snag a 48-pack of Amazon-made microfiber cleaning cloths at $20 (Second-best price)

Amazon is offering its 48-pack of Amazon Basics 12 x 16 Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $19.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: There is a chance that this order will not arrive by Christmas. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the second-best price we have tracked for this pack. To put the value into perspective, you’re getting these for roughly $0.41 each and the all-time low offer was at just under $0.37. Once armed with these non-abrasive microfiber cloths, you’ll be ready to delicately clean all kinds of surfaces ranging from cars to electronics, eyeglasses, screens, and more. Amazon company touts that each cloth is gentle enough that it will not scratch or damage finishes. Every single one can be used dry or with liquid cleaners and is able to absorb 8 times its own weight.

Apply today’s savings towards a package of Endust Electronic Wipes at $5 Prime shipped to quickly remove any smudges and dust on your TV when you don’t have a bottle of Windex around. Your money will buy 70 pre-moistened wipes, which paves the way for you to use one wipe each week for over a year. Not only can they work on your TV, but also cameras, smartphones, monitors, and much more.

And if you would also like to reduce the amount of times you need to clean a surface, check out this utensil rest at $6 Prime shipped. It’ll make a great addition to your counter, especially since it is at an all-time low and 32% off right now. This is just one of many other home-friendly discounts you can find in our dedicated guide.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth features:

Ultra soft, non-abrasive microfiber cleaning cloths will not scratch paints, vinyl, glass, finishes or other surfaces

Effectively cleans either dry or with liquid cleaners for streak-free and lint-free results

Absorbent cleaning cloths soak up eight times their own weight

