SnugglePuppy heartbeat anxiety toys keep the dogs comfy at new lows from $27 (Up to 32% off)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, SnugglePuppy (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering some new all-time lows and up to 32% off its popular SmartPetLove Pet Toys. A great gift for your furry friends this year, especially those that might suffer from anxiety, you can now score the SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy from $26.98 shipped. Regularly in the $40 range, this unique pet aid/toy is now starting at a new Amazon all-time low just in time to keep them company while you’re busy or out of town for the holidays. Designed to help with “crate and kennel training by reducing barking and whining” as well as general anxiety issues, this is a sort of cuddly stuffy with a “real-feel” heartbeat. Running on AAA batteries with two beating modes, it also features a machine-washable design and comes with the brand’s 100% satisfaction guarantee. “Don’t be fooled by knock-offs; Since 1997 Snuggle Puppy has helped over 1,000,000 dogs.” Rated 4+ stars at PetSmart. More deals and details below.

If the heartbeat feature isn’t working for your pup, take a look the brand’s SmartPetLove Tender-Tuffs Realistic Nature Stuffed Toy. Now marked down to $12.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 in today’s sale, this is 30% off and the best we can find. It is a “realistic looking dog toy with a lifelike feel” with a squeaky inside and “is made with TearBlok technology to extend your dog’s playtime.”

Browse through the rest of today’s SmartPetLove Pet Toy sale right here.

Looking for a pet cam to keep an eye on them too? We are still tracking a rare price drop on the treat-tossing Furbo pet camera at Black Friday pricing. Now marked down to $118 from the regular $169 or more, this one has two-way audio, barking notifications, 1080p feeds to your smartphone, and more.

More on the SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy:

THE ORIGINAL PET ANXIETY AND COMFORT AID – Don’t be fooled by knock-offs; Since 1997 Snuggle Puppy has helped over 1,000,000 dogs

REDUCE NEGATIVE BEHAVIORS – Get more sleep! Helps with crate & kennel training by reducing barking, whining and anxiety for your dog, helping YOU sleep at night

EASY TO USE – Industry leading “Real-Feel” heartbeat with 2 modes; AAA batteries and simple to use Heat Pack included

CERTIFIED SAFE MATERIALS – Every Snuggle Puppy made from materials certified safe for human use; machine washable and easy to clean

