Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer cleans tough messes with 2030PSI at $100 (Reg. $150)

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe 2030PSI Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3000) for $99.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, you’d pay $150 for this pressure washer at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen in new condition since August. The 14.5A motor delivers 1800W of power to your cleaning setup. It can deliver up to 2030PSI and 1.76GPM of water to easily clean just about anything you point it at. On top of that, there are two detergent tanks that you can have different types of cleaners in to tackle multiple projects. Head below for more.

If you’re wanting to use the pressure washer listed above to clean your home, then picking up this Sun Joe Power Scrubbing Broom is an absolute must. It’s only $33 on Amazon and makes taking care of built-up gunk on your home’s siding and more a breeze.

Don’t forget to check out Greenworks’ latest sale that went live yesterday. You’ll find an extra 35% off mowers, outdoor tools, and more this holiday season. All of Greenworks lineup is completely free of gas and oil, helping save the environment, your ears, and your wallet. Be sure to also check out our Green Deals guide and subsequent daily New Green Deals roundup for other ways to save.

More on the Sun Joe Pressure Washer:

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful 14. 5-amp/1800-Watt motor generates up to 2030 PSI/1. 76 GPM for maximum cleaning power and water inlet temperature (max) is 104 degrees Fahrenheit

VERSATILE: Tackle a variety of cleaning tasks: homes, buildings, RV’s, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment, and more

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

